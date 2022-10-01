Arrasate: “You have to decide where to give Madrid space”

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s trip to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow night to face Real Madrid. Arrasate, who’s done an excellent job this season, talked a bit about how he might set up tactically.

“Last year we played 1-5-3-2 and I think we played a very good game, especially defensively,” Arrasate said. “You have to decide where to give Madrid space... Many times we follow a plan and other times we do what we can. If you go up high, you have to press very well.

“I expect a Real Madrid that has won all nine games with different looks. What I know is that when you receive the line-up an hour and a half before the game, all the players look good. One or the other, they are not the same, but they are similar.”

Osasuna have looked good this season under Arrasate’s guidance. They’ve won four of their six games and sit in seventh place in La Liga.

“We want to give continuity to this start of the league,” Arrasate stated. “I think the team is in a good moment and tomorrow is a stage to show that we are there. If Real Madrid beats us, we will congratulate them, but at least we will make things difficult”