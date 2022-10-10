Three stats from Real Madrid’s win over Getafe

By overcoming Getafe, Real Madrid recorded their seventh win in eight games in LaLiga and maintained their unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday night.

Éder Militão scored Real Madrid’s second goal from a corner of the season after only four minutes to give Los Blancos the lead and they were able to see it out to secure the three points in the south of Madrid.

Here are three stats that help to understand the game.

50.6%: The amount of Real Madrid’s xG which has been scored over the last three games

This was another game where Real Madrid failed to take their chances, this time without Karim Benzema in the side as the Frenchman was rested with Rodrygo Goes, Vinícius Júnior and Fede Valverde starting in attack.

Militão’s goal, which accounted for 0.3 xG, was the only goal despite having 2.07 xG across the 90 minutes. It continues a trend which has seen the team score four goals since the international break, while their xG over those three games comes in at 7.9.

Over that spell, Real Madrid have racked up an incredible 71 shots, working out at an average of 24 shots and 2.63 xG per game. For context, that is almost three times as much xG per 90 as Getafe have averaged this season.

This trend does seem unusual as Real Madrid had only underscored their xG in one game before the international break, the opening day win over Almería. Since that game, between matchday two in LaLiga and up to the international break which followed the win over Atlético Madrid, they scored 20 goals from 12.68 xG.

50: LaLiga assists for Luka Modrić

Another day, another landmark stat for Luka Modrić. The Croatian was the man who took the corner which Éder Militão converted to give Real Madrid the lead and it was his 50th assist for the club in LaLiga. It came against the same team that he recorded his first LaLiga assist against, Getafe, in January 2013, on his 301st LaLiga appearance.

In doing so, he became only the seventh man to reach that figure for the club since the stat started to be reliably calculated in 2003. Since then, the only men to have provided more assists are Karim Benzema (103), Cristiano Ronaldo (87), Marcelo (63), Toni Kroos (59), Mesut Özil (54) and Guti (53). That’s some club.

This was also Modrić’s second assist of the season, having set up Vinícius Junior for Real Madrid’s third goal against Celta Vigo in match day two.

Across all competitions, it was Modrić’s 74th assist in 446 appearances, putting him only six assists away from entering the top five in the club’s history by overtaking Mesut Özil, who recorded 80 assists during his stint at the Bernabéu.

66.07%: Real Madrid’s highest possession away from home since... last time they played Getafe away

Real Madrid dominated this game not only in terms of chances, but also in terms of possession, with 66.07% of the ball. That figure is the highest percentage of possession that Real Madrid have had in an away game since their last game at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in January of this year.

Looking beyond the Coliseum and Quique Sánchez Flores’ desire to allow Real Madrid to dominate, you have to go back to January 2021 to find a higher possession figure in an away game in LaLiga, when Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Osasuna on a frozen and snowy pitch and had 68.01% possession.

There were also 726 passes. Again, bizarrely, precisely the same number as in the last time that Real Madrid played Getafe in the 2-0 win over the Azulones in April. This time, there were 7 more completed passes. The 91.46% passing accuracy was the highest figure so far this calendar year in an away LaLiga fixture.

This game may not have been the most entertaining in Real Madrid’s history, but such domination of a match is something that you don’t see all too often even from a team with the quality of Real Madrid.