Open Thread: 10 October 2022

Real Madrid can qualify for the R16 with a win against Shakhtar or

If Leipzig don’t win vs Celtic. Captain Karim is back for this fixture.

Courtois in danger of missing El Clasico.

First the goalkeeper was ruled out indefinitely then Carlo said he would be back for El Clasico stating “With his issue, taking the flight to Warsaw might not be the best thing for him. I think he’ll certainly be there for the Clasico, but we need to have a good think about whether he should make the Champions League trip,” the Real Madrid boss told reporters on Friday. Now his participation in El Clasico seems to be in danger once again. Not sure what's going on exactly but I don’t like it one bit. Biggest game of Lunin’s career if he is to start.

️| JUST IN: Courtois’ participation in El Clasico is IN DANGER. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 9, 2022

Nacho’s renewals were taken for granted but not anymore.

If there’s one player you could say was Real Madrid through and through that would be Nacho. A loyal club servant for years, this is his 13th season after rising through the club youth ranks. His renewals through the years were never in doubt but for the first time the defender is contemplating a move away and has put his renewal on hold. Whilst arguably never being first choice throughout his career, the 32-year-old has been a superb deputy for over a decade, with a key role in Los Blancos Champions League successes in particular. His current deal is set to expire in 2023.

Nacho is thinking about his future. His renewal is now ON HOLD. @javiherraez #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 9, 2022

Our former player and club legend hit a big milestone.

CR700!!!