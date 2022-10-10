Referee named for Champions League match between Shakhtar and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld as the man in charge of Tuesday’s match between Shakhtar and Real Madrid in the fourth game of the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League Group Stage.

Per Realmadrid.com

Orel Grinfeeld has been appointed to officiate Shakhtar Donetsk’s clash with Real Madrid on matchday four of the Champions League Group Stage, set to be played at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw (Tuesday, 9.00pm CEST). The Israeli referee will take charge of our team in the competition for the third time.

The first came at the Santiago Bernabéu against Viktoria Plzeň in the 2018/19 Group Stage, ending in a 2-1 madridista win. The second was Real Madrid’s trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Group Stage in 2020, which finished 2-2.

Real Madrid will try to keep gaining confidence and momentum ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, but this match in Warsaw could also all but clinch the first spot in the group for Los Blancos.