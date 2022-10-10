U-23 Action: Freja Siri Starts vs. England; Lorena Comes Off Bench vs. Portugal

Freja Siri got another start and full ninety for Sweden’s U-23 team against England today.

Sweden appeared to be the superior side on the stats sheet, managing a 9 to 3 shot ratio and 5 corners to their opposition’s 0, but the Blue and Yellow could only come away with a 1-1 draw.

It was actually England who opened the scoring first through Freya Gregory in the 67th minute, forcing Sweden to claw back for an equalizer in the 86th minute via Matilda Vinberg.

A second Real Madrid player in Lorena Navarro also saw action with her national side’s U-23’s, coming off the bench to contest another 1-1 result.

Spain’s XI & Subs: Elene Lete Para, Berta Boix, Nerea Gomez, Oihane Carbonero (Sonia Manjarin, 80’), Maria Rabaza (Ane Añorga, 65’), Paula Jimenez (Paula Serer, 46’), Itzar Moreno (Ariadna Garcia, 46’), Maria Pons (Aida Quintero, 65’), Paula Montes (Ana Moral, 65’), Luci Méndez (Lorena Dominguez, 46’) and Asun Martínez (Ana Franco, 65’)

Unused Substitutes: Gemma Oliveras, Adriana Nanclares and Alejandra Barnabé

Coach: Laura Del Río

Portugal’s XI & Subs: Sierra Cota-Yarde, Clara Moreira (Carolina Beckert, 61’), Nelly Rodrigues (Mariana Rosa, 71’), Catarina Pereira (Ana Seiça, 46’), Daniela Silva (Inês Gonçalves, 80’), Giovana Maia, Raquel Ferreira (Nicole Nunes, 46’), Maria Miller, Joana Martins (Cap.) (Maria Negrão, 80’), Marta Ferreira (Beatriz Fonseca, 61’) e Ana Teles (Kesey Araújo, 71’).

Unused Substitutes: Carolina Vilão, Crolina Correia, Daniela Santos

Coach: José Paisana

Lorena made it onto the pitch after halftime and helped Spain take the lead in the 55th minute, with Maria Pons hitting the back of the net. However, Portugal leveled matters in the 84th minute thanks to a strike from Kelsey Araújo.

These games mark the end of the international break for Freja Siri and Lorena. They will soon return to Madrid to prepare for Sunday’s league match vs. Alavés.