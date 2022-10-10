Lucas Vázquez: “I fully consider myself a right-back now”

Just a few days after the 2-1 win at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid will face Shakhtar Donetsk again, this time in Warsaw, where the Ukrainian side are currently playing their games as the invasion of their country continues. Lucas Vázquez was selected for the player press conference and was asked if the players are tempted to look ahead to Sunday’s Clásico. He replied: “It’s inevitable as we have the Clásico up ahead, but we’ll focus on tomorrow’s game as it’ll be so important for qualifying for the next round of the Champions League.”

Lucas Vázquez on Shakhtar Donetsk’s difficult situation

Asked if he thinks he would be able to cope with a situation like the one the Shakhtar Donetsk players are currently experiencing, he replied: “It must be very hard for them. We hope it all finishes as well as possible and in the best way possible.”

Lucas Vázquez on his role as a right-back

Over the past few seasons, Lucas Vázquez has been used almost exclusively at right-back, not as a winger. Asked if he feels more like a right-back now, he said: “Yes, I fully consider myself a right-back now. I think I needed a period to adapt to it, but I think I’ve adapted to the position well. I feel I’m playing well and I’m enjoying this position.”

Lucas Vázquez on Xavi and Messi’s comments

Once again, Xavi and Messi’s comments from several days ago about how the best team in Europe doesn’t always end up winning the Champions League were brought up. To that, the Spaniard said: “We hear these things often. We just think that winning a Champions League isn’t about luck. To win it is harder each time and we’re proud to have won so many in recent years. We don’t worry about what other people have said. We weren’t considered favourites last year and we still won it. We just need to focus on playing to our best.”

Lucas Vázquez on Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid

One of the local Polish journalists had a question and for some reason decided to use it to ask Lucas Vázquez for his thoughts on the Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid game from six years ago. Asked if he remembered it, he said: “Yes, I remember we played behind closed doors and I think it was 3-3. Gareth Bale scored a super volley, right?”