Open Thread: 11 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Gameday!!!

Real Madrid are in Warsaw, ahead of tonight’s Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian side have been forced to have their home matches in Poland after reaching a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw as their country remains under attack from Russian forces. Understandably they have revealed that it’s very difficult to think about their upcoming Champions League clash against reigning champions Real Madrid following the latest strikes against Ukraine.

Entire Ukraine has been under terrorist missile attack since the morning of October 10.



It is very difficult to think about the UCL match vs Real Madrid when our country is in danger.



Hold on, Ukraine! #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/zPpQtJdakn — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 10, 2022

Into Carlo’s mindset ahead of Shakhtar.

“We want to qualify for the next round quickly because we can save energy for LaLiga. However, we will always play seriously in the UCL because we are Real Madrid.” - Carlo Ancelotti.

️ @MrAncelotti: "I'll give out our line-up two hours before, as always. The technical meeting usually begins two hours before the game. I have this habit, I don't care if it's a secret. In today's football, there are no secrets." #UCL — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 10, 2022

️ @MrAncelotti: "We'll see if Vinicius plays tomorrow, he has played a lot recently. Karim will start, Mendy and Kroos will play too." #UCL pic.twitter.com/I1YKXvOJpX — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 10, 2022

| Ancelotti: "Hazard day tomorrow? It can be. Or maybe not." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 10, 2022

Fingers Crossed!!