Open Thread: 11 October 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Carlo Ancelotti coach (C) of Real Madrid seen during the... Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!!

Real Madrid are in Warsaw, ahead of tonight’s Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian side have been forced to have their home matches in Poland after reaching a lease agreement with Legia Warsaw as their country remains under attack from Russian forces. Understandably they have revealed that it’s very difficult to think about their upcoming Champions League clash against reigning champions Real Madrid following the latest strikes against Ukraine.

Into Carlo’s mindset ahead of Shakhtar.

“We want to qualify for the next round quickly because we can save energy for LaLiga. However, we will always play seriously in the UCL because we are Real Madrid.” - Carlo Ancelotti.

Fingers Crossed!!

