Managing Madrid Podcast: What Makes Benzema Great

Reflections from Real Madrid’s performance vs Getafe

Barcelona not being able to rotate vs Inter Milan

What rotations will Carlo Ancelotti make vs Shakhtar Donestk?

Should Karim Benzema start mid-week?

Who sits on the bench for El Clasico?

Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr’s minutes

Karim Benzema’s Balon D’or

His career, and ‘fight’ against other strikers in Real Madrid’s history

How much has Benzema shot up the all time Real Madrid rankings?

What makes him so great

His form this season.

And more.

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)