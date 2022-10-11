 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: What Makes Benzema Great

Kiyan and Lucas discuss Benzema’s leap over the last 3 years, rotations against Shakhtar before Clasico, and more

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Reflections from Real Madrid’s performance vs Getafe
  • Barcelona not being able to rotate vs Inter Milan
  • What rotations will Carlo Ancelotti make vs Shakhtar Donestk?
  • Should Karim Benzema start mid-week?
  • Who sits on the bench for El Clasico?
  • Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr’s minutes
  • Karim Benzema’s Balon D’or
  • His career, and ‘fight’ against other strikers in Real Madrid’s history
  • How much has Benzema shot up the all time Real Madrid rankings?
  • What makes him so great
  • His form this season.
  • And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

