Kenti Involved In Equalizer In Mexico’s 1-1 Draw With Chile

Mexico drew Chile 1-1 in an international friendly, with Real Madrid fullback and national team captain Kenti Robles playing the full ninety minutes.

Grid View Mexico’s XI Google

Chile’s XI Google

Bench Google

The game was strange for how close it was on the scoreline despite Mexico’s clear dominance over proceedings. Even the basic stats sheet doesn’t convey just how superior La Tri were.

Over the first thirty minutes, Mexico were successfully able to get the ball into their wide players and bombard the box with a variety of crosses. Due to a combination of unfortunate bounces, mishit shots, and good keeping, Mexico were unable to convert on any of their opportunities, although it looked like it would only be a matter of time.

Mexico’s one area of concern had to do with their short build-up from the back, which looked sloppy and inaccurate at times. They paid for it in the 34th minute; Daniela Zamora pounced on a mistake from Itzel González and put Chile into the lead.

Chile had a brief spell as the superior force following the goal, pressing high and clearly troubling a rattled opponent. However, once the teams came out for the second half, the normal dynamic resumed.

Kenti Robles was significantly more active in this half. There are many occasions where she can be rather detached from attacking play at international level, as Mexico like to operate with very wide wingers that eat up the spaces she enjoys overlapping into. Nevertheless, Kenti found a way to influence things based on the unique circumstances of the game, where Mexico were so high up that Kenti was able to support from deep and release crosses without having to bomb forward.

The Madrid right back also launched direct passes from her own half, which indirectly contributed to the equalizer in the 58th minute.

Stephany Mayor stripped the defender on the second ball and set up substitute Diana Ordóñez to finish in an open net.

Mexico looked omnipresent from then on but culled their own momentum when Jocelyn Orejel picked up a second yellow in added time.

Pedro López’s side really should’ve won this game handily, but he will be pleased to see the amount of chances Mexico created.