Real Madrid are a possible destination for Cody Gakpo — report

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo — currently linked with Leeds United and several other clubs — has his eyes set on Real Madrid.

Gakpo is primarily a left-winger, but can also play as a striker and right-winger as well. The Dutch attacker already has nine goals and six assists in nine games this season.

“Cody Gakpo to Leeds in January not happening as things stand,” Ornstein said on his social media. “Talks continued after summer bid + clubs recently came close to agreement. But Leeds aware PSV forward currently favours likes of Real Madrid. Much will depend on World Cup 2022.”

In an article for The Athletic, Ornstein elaborated further.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation have mentioned Real Madrid as a potential destination for Gakpo, while he was considered by Manchester United before they opted to acquire Antony from Ajax,” Ornstein explained in the article today. “Arsenal are among others who have also been linked with the PSV academy product.”