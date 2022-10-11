 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Rotations coming for Real Madrid.

By Lucas Navarrete
Getafe v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Shakhtar Donetsk, although the game will not be played in Ukraine and the Polish capital Warsaw will host the game instead. Rotations are expected for Carlo Ancelotti’s team as Madrid try to stay fresh and ready for Sunday’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Shakhtar predicted XI: Trubin, Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Sikan.

Madrid are the favorites and are sitting comfortably in the first spot of the Group, that being the main reason why rotations are expected. Players like Carvajal, Mendy, Tchouameni and Vinicius could use some rest to be fresh when Barcelona visit the Bernabeu and this match offers Ancelotti a very good opportunity to keep them on the bench.

It will be interesting to see if Benzema can shake his scoring funk in order to increase his confidence and gain some momentum for El Clasico.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/11/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Legia Warsaw Stadium, Warsaw, Poland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

