Shakhtar vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ukrainian team will host its match in Warsaw, Poland due to the war. Los Blancos can all but secure the first spot in this Group Stage with a win tonight, but Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations in order to keep most of his players fresh for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

Men like Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni or Ferland Mendy are all likely to get some rest tonight, which means that Vazquez, Camavinga and the rest of the reserves will have to step up and prove their worth.

Real Madrid have what it takes to do their homework against Shakhtar even with rotations, but it will be important for Los Blancos to play with composure in front of goal and convert as many chances as they can if they want to secure the three points in Warsaw.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/11/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Legia Warsaw Stadium, Warsaw, Poland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.