BREAKING: Mbappe wants to leave PSG this winter, Real Madrid not considering a move -sources

French striker Kylian Mbappe’s relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is totally broken and the attacker wants to leave the club this winter, according to a report from RMC later confirmed by MARCA. Real Madrid are not considering the possibility of making a move for him, club sources told Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete.

Mbappe apparently asked PSG to leave the club this past month of July, but ultimately chose to stay. This is shocking, considering that Mbappe signed a contract extension with his club last May, choosing not to become a free agent and be in total control over his future.

According to RMC and MARCA, PSG would reluctantly accept to sell Mbappe to other clubs but not to Real Madrid, meaning that Liverpool appear to have the edge if this saga becomes real and PSG decide to entertain offers for the attacker.

Real Madrid feel Mbappe has rejected the club twice in his career and are not entirely sure about whether or not his mentality and his attitude could create a problem in the long term, per club sources. That’s why, right now, Los Blancos are not exploring a potential transfer for the striker.