Raul: “Whoever wins El Clasico will come out stronger mentally”

Real Madrid legend and Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez was at a table tennis tournament today in Madrid sponsored by KIA, in which the Spaniard also gave his thoughts to the media on the upcoming Clasico.

“We are facing a very exciting game, they both arrive with the same points,” Raul said of the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Barcelona this weekend. “It comes too soon, because we are in October, but with the World Cup break, whoever comes out victorious will come out stronger mentally.

“It will be very demanding of Madrid, who play at home and will be with their people. Then we have to see what happens,”

Raul also was asked about who he thinks will be decisive for Real Madrid.

“All the players are international level,” Raul explained. “At Madrid, we hope that Courtois, Vinicius, Modric will be there... Rodrygo, who is in a great moment... Barcelona also have quality. We’re looking forward to Sunday, but first there’s a Champions League game, let’s hope there are no casualties”.