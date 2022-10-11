Svava Comes Off Bench In Denmark’s 3-1 Loss To Australia

Denmark lost to Australia 3-1 in an international friendly match. Real Madrid left back Sofie Svava started on the bench.

Danish coach Lars Søndergaard went with his typical 3-4-3, looking to stretch the width of the field in order to access central pockets or fire crosses into the box.

Grid View Denmark’s XI Google

Australia’s XI Google

Bench Google

Denmark benefitted immediately from this approach, scoring instantly from a pattern that will no doubt have elicited a quiet smile from Søndergaard.

DENMARK STRIKE IN THE OPENING MINUTE!



Karen Holmgaard finishes off a perfectly placed cross to give the hosts an early advantage only 46 seconds into the contest



Karen Holmgaard finishes off a perfectly placed cross to give the hosts an early advantage only 46 seconds into the contest

1-0 #DENvAUS

Karen Holmgaard’s finish put Denmark in the driver’s seat and they looked like the better side in the opening minutes. However, Denmark’s expansive play and the aggressiveness of their fullbacks often left them exposed on the other end, and Australia created more than enough chances to get level by the break.

Plenty of opportunities for @TheMatildas in the opening stanza - but no breakthrough for the green and gold in the first 45



Watch the second half action live and exclusive on Paramount+

However, Australia had to wait until the 66th minute to equalize; Caitlin Foord dribbled into the box and got the fortune of a deflection.

AUSTRALIA EQUALISE!



A carving run into the box from Caitlin Foord takes a deflection - and the Matildas square the score at one apiece #DENvAUS

Australia didn’t give their opponents much time to recover and netted two stunners in the 74th and 76th minutes. The first from Katrina Gorry was a true beauty that knuckled in all sorts of nasty ways.

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



An absolute rocket from Katrina Gorry gives @TheMatildas the lead in Denmark!



An absolute rocket from Katrina Gorry gives @TheMatildas the lead in Denmark!

1-2 #DENvAUS

The second was bagged by none other than Caitlin Foord, who used more finesse than power.

BANG! BANG!



Caitlin Foord smashes home her second goal for the match and @TheMatildas strike twice in two minutes!



Caitlin Foord smashes home her second goal for the match and @TheMatildas strike twice in two minutes!

1-3 #DENvAUS

Svava came on in the 61st minute for Rikke Sevecke but didn’t make a huge impression. She was not at fault for any of the goals and was a bit unfortunate to come on in a period when Australia were getting ready to take over.