Svava Comes Off Bench In Denmark’s 3-1 Loss To Australia

Denmark were felled by some screamers from Australia.

By Om Arvind
Denmark v Finland: Group B - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Denmark lost to Australia 3-1 in an international friendly match. Real Madrid left back Sofie Svava started on the bench.

Danish coach Lars Søndergaard went with his typical 3-4-3, looking to stretch the width of the field in order to access central pockets or fire crosses into the box.

Denmark benefitted immediately from this approach, scoring instantly from a pattern that will no doubt have elicited a quiet smile from Søndergaard.

Karen Holmgaard’s finish put Denmark in the driver’s seat and they looked like the better side in the opening minutes. However, Denmark’s expansive play and the aggressiveness of their fullbacks often left them exposed on the other end, and Australia created more than enough chances to get level by the break.

However, Australia had to wait until the 66th minute to equalize; Caitlin Foord dribbled into the box and got the fortune of a deflection.

Australia didn’t give their opponents much time to recover and netted two stunners in the 74th and 76th minutes. The first from Katrina Gorry was a true beauty that knuckled in all sorts of nasty ways.

The second was bagged by none other than Caitlin Foord, who used more finesse than power.

Svava came on in the 61st minute for Rikke Sevecke but didn’t make a huge impression. She was not at fault for any of the goals and was a bit unfortunate to come on in a period when Australia were getting ready to take over.

Real Madrid News 24/7

