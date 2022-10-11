CONFIRMED lineups: Shakhtar vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Shakhtar in the fourth match day of the UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Hazard, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Shakhtar starting XI (TBC): Trubin, Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Sikan.

This is an important game for Real Madrid as they can pretty much secure the first spot in the Group with a win tonight, something which would be huge for the remainder of the month as it would give Ancelotti the option to prioritize La Liga ahead of the World Cup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/11/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Legia Warsaw Stadium, Warsaw, Poland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.