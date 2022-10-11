 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re talking about Mbappe again

Kiyan and Diego discuss the Mbappe story today and Real Madrid’s stance on it

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Stade Reims v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Kylian Mbappe’s reasoning for wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain
  • Why Real Madrid fans don’t want Kylian Mbappe
  • Will Real Madrid try to sign him?
  • The baggage that follows him
  • His demands and naivety
  • How expensive will he be?
  • His trip to Madrid tomorrow
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid