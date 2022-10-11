Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re talking about Mbappe again

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Kylian Mbappe’s reasoning for wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Why Real Madrid fans don’t want Kylian Mbappe

Will Real Madrid try to sign him?

The baggage that follows him

His demands and naivety

How expensive will he be?

His trip to Madrid tomorrow

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas