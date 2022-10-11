Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We’re talking about Mbappe again

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Kylian Mbappe’s reasoning for wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain
- Why Real Madrid fans don’t want Kylian Mbappe
- Will Real Madrid try to sign him?
- The baggage that follows him
- His demands and naivety
- How expensive will he be?
- His trip to Madrid tomorrow
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
