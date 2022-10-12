Managing Madrid Podcast: Rudiger puts his body on the line. Shakhtar Post-game, Oct 11

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical explanation of tonight’s poor performance

Real Madrid’s starting XI

The admirable effort from Shakhtar Donetsk

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Nacho’s performance

Should Rudiger bring back the mask?

Thoughts on upcoming El Clasico

Performance of front: Eden Hazard, Rodyrgo Goes, Karim Benzema

Performance of Vinicius Jr off the bench

Kylian Mbappe

Predicting post World Cup form

Back 4 for El Clasico

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)