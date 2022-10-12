Managing Madrid Podcast: Rudiger puts his body on the line. Shakhtar Post-game, Oct 11

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical explanation of tonight’s poor performance
- Real Madrid’s starting XI
- The admirable effort from Shakhtar Donetsk
- Antonio Rudiger’s performance
- Nacho’s performance
- Should Rudiger bring back the mask?
- Thoughts on upcoming El Clasico
- Performance of front: Eden Hazard, Rodyrgo Goes, Karim Benzema
- Performance of Vinicius Jr off the bench
- Kylian Mbappe
- Predicting post World Cup form
- Back 4 for El Clasico
- And more.
Click here for access
Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Euan McTear (@emctear)
Loading comments...