Player Ratings: Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - 1 Real Madrid, Champions League 2022 - 2023

Real Madrid’s draw in Warsaw vs Shakhtar Donetsk secured their place in the round-of-16 of the Champions League. Here are Managing Madrid’s player ratings for Real Madrid’s starters on the night:

Andriy Lunin: 6.5. He was not at fault for the goal, and did make a good stop on Traore in the box in the 64th minute. He had one shaky moment dealing with a long distance shot from Oleksander Zubkov from distance.

Lucas Vazquez: 7. Had a crucial challenge on Mudryk in the second half after Real Madrid’s press broke down, and nearly set up Vinicius Jr for a goal after creating space for a cross and putting the ball right on the Brazilian’s head in the box.

Antonio Rudiger: 9.5. He was foot perfect on the night defensively, had five clearances, and the crucial equalizing goal in the 95th minute. Immense.

Nacho Fernandez: 8.5. Nacho, like his center-back partner, was rock solid. He had several important challenges in the box and in transition on defense on Zubkov and Mudryk, and had five interceptions. He held the high line well with Rudiger.

Ferland Mendy: 6. At fault for allowing Zubkov to beat him to the header for Shakhtar’s goal. Did not have a noteworthy game.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 6. Has suffered a dip in form of late. He was late on a couple rotations and misplaced some easy passes.

Toni Kroos: 9. One assist, 139 touches (game-high), five key passes (game high), five completed tackles (game high), and 11 / 13 long balls completed. Masterclass.

Fede Valverde: 6.5. Did test Trubin with a long distance shot in the first half. His pressure on defense was solid. Did not have many offensive contributions.

Eden Hazard: 5.5. Poor showing from the Belgian. He was involved in two good passing sequences in the first half but was quiet overall.

Rodrygo: 6. Slightly better than Hazard, but struggled to find space to influence the game.

Karim Benzema: 6. A very quiet game from the Frenchman. More will be needed from Benzema in the next match in El Clasico.