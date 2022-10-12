Open Thread: 12 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Just not good enough before El Clasico.

Los Blancos have qualified for the knockout rounds but that was a very poor effort against a spirited Shakhtar side. Carlo made changes but the team came out flat and needed Rudiger to come to the rescue to secure a point with a warrior like effort. The game was covered extensively in the immediate reaction, 3 stats, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast. The team will need to produce a much better showing in El Clasico.

Warrior!!

‘’The Real Madrid shirt is white it can stain of mud, sweat or even blood but never of shame.’’ - Santiago Bernabeu

With his forehead open and one minute remaining, Rüdiger wanted to change his bloody shirt and return to the field. Ancelotti stopped him. @CeliaRam pic.twitter.com/rgs1ZVyo8U — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 11, 2022

Over 20 stitches later:

I’m not ringing the alarm bell yet but he needs to break this trend soon.

KB9 just hasn’t looked himself lately. Whether its the recent injury or just a dip in form he needs to buck the trend and get on the scoresheet, preferably in El Clasico and remind the world why he’s about to win the Balon D’or.

Karim Benzema has failed to score in his last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/G61aD7GhJD — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 11, 2022

And the drama returns!!

I’m only surprised by how fast it’s returned though someone needs to remind Kylian what a golden cage is again.