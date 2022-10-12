Rudiger: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, I’m okay”

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger published a post on his social media during the team’s flight to the Spanish capital. Rudiger scored the team’s crucial goal in the 95th minute but collided with Shakhtar’s goalkeeper in the process and required 20 stitches to stop the bleeding.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am okay, thanks for all your messages,” wrote Rudiger.

Club sources told Managing Madrid that Rudiger will get a scan today to confirm that he escaped any kind of fracture on his head due to the collision, but the team doctors seem confident about his status.

“Rüdiger has a cut on his face, but he is conscious and speaking and smiling,” said Ancelotti when asked about the German defender during the post-match press conference.

If Rudiger has indeed avoided a fracture, he will be available to face Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico, although he will likely start the game on the bench.