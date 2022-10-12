Rudiger escapes fracture, still questionable for El Clasico

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger doesn’t suffer any kind of fracture in his head after colliding with Shakhtar’s goalkeeper on the very last play of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in the Champions League, the club told the media on Wednesday morning.

Still, the area on his face is vulnerable and Rudiger remains questionable for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, given that he required 20 stitches to stop the bleeding. If he were to be available and play, Rudiger would need to wear a face mask to protect the area, one he already wore last year.

Considering the fact that Eder Militao and David Alaba seem to be ahead of him in the rotation right now, Rudiger will likely miss El Clasico, which means that Nacho Fernandez would be the first center-back off the bench if something where to happen to the starting duo or Ferland Mendy during the game.