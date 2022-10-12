 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rudiger escapes fracture, still questionable for El Clasico

The German defender would still need a mask to protect the area if he were to play El Clasico.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger doesn’t suffer any kind of fracture in his head after colliding with Shakhtar’s goalkeeper on the very last play of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in the Champions League, the club told the media on Wednesday morning.

Still, the area on his face is vulnerable and Rudiger remains questionable for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, given that he required 20 stitches to stop the bleeding. If he were to be available and play, Rudiger would need to wear a face mask to protect the area, one he already wore last year.

Considering the fact that Eder Militao and David Alaba seem to be ahead of him in the rotation right now, Rudiger will likely miss El Clasico, which means that Nacho Fernandez would be the first center-back off the bench if something where to happen to the starting duo or Ferland Mendy during the game.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid