Pep Guardiola on why it’s difficult to win the Champions League: “Because Madrid is always there.”

After Manchester City’s 0 - 0 draw away to Copenhagan in Tuesday night’s Champions League action, City head coach Pep Guardiola was asked about why it’s so difficult to win the Champions League.

“Because Madrid is always there.” Guardiola said, following up the statement with some laughter:

Reporter: “Why is it so difficult to win the Champions League?”



Pep Guardiola: "Because Real Madrid is always there." pic.twitter.com/fuBQaQ9I0h — Sureboyybnl (@sureboyybnl) October 11, 2022

Pep was then later asked to explain his ‘obsession’ with winning the tournament.

“It’s not about that,” Guardiola said. “I would like to win it, it’s not an obsession, it’s a dream, a target we can do. I’m completely aware how good the opponents are and how difficult this competition is. I said many times, maybe people don’t believe me or think I’m making an excuse, I didn’t come here to win the Champions League.

“I’m the first to want it, [but] it was the same in Munich. In Barcelona we won it twice, I wanted to win four! The 30 or 40 seasons where I’m a manager, I want to win every single Champions League, [but] I don’t feel a failure when we don’t win it.”