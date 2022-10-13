Managing Madrid Drawing Board: Rudiger’s Sacrifice

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

On Tuesday night in the Champions League, Real Madrid travelled to Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk in a difficult away match.

Los Blancos only needed a point to secure qualification into the round-of-16 of the tournament, and they ultimately got it done, but left it late.

In the 95th minute, down 1 - 0, center-back Antonio Rudiger stormed up the field and into the box. Midfield sniper Toni Kroos played a perfect pass to his German teammate, and Rudiger headed the ball home to make it 1 - 1.

The goal came at a cost, as Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin clashed, in nasty manner, with Rudiger. Rudiger fell before he could celebrate, with a face covered in blood. After the game, he received 20 stitches.

As Real Madrid’s official social media team pointed out, one of the blood stains on Rudiger’s shirt resembled a heart.

Here’s Finn’s take on Rudiger’s sacrifice: