Referee named for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Sanchez Martinez as the man in charge of Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu at 16:15 CEST. Hernandez Hernandez will be helping him in the VAR.

Sanchez Martinez has been the referee in five Clasicos already, with three wins for Barcelona and two victories for Real Madrid so far. Last season, he was in charge of El Clasico played at the Camp Nou which ended in a 1-2 win for Madrid.

The Spanish referee has the experience to be officiate these games and the Federation chose him because of that. It’s always important to have experienced, patient referees in these games as they could very well decide the outcome of the 2022-2023 LaLiga title, so both clubs will be hoping to see no mistakes from Sanchez Martinez and the rest of his crew on Sunday.