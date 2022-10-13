Courtois is still not training with the team; cutting it close for Clasico

Today, Real Madrid held their first training session since playing Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night in Warsaw. Carlo Ancelotti’s men worked on the usual stuff: tactical drills, ball work, scrimmages, and more.

All eyes were on Thibaut Courtois, but none could cast a glance at him because he’s still not training with the team. The Belgian goalkeeper was expected to be back earlier this week, but his progress has been slower than the club originally anticipated.

Courtois trained inside the gym today, away from the rest of the team. The doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll miss El Clasico, but it may complicate his place in the starting XI. As things stand, if he comes back tomorrow, he’ll only have two sessions before the big game — and that’s currently the best case scenario.

Antonio Rudiger, meanwhile, also trained indoors, and if he is able to play El Clasico, he’ll have to wear a face mask. Ceballos trained inside the gym as well.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

On that note, if you haven’t already, please make sure to follow Managing Madrid on Instagram. Our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, answers questions from fans on ‘stories’ daily.