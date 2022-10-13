 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Lewandowski: “Benzema will win the Ballon d’Or, if they don’t cancel it...”

The Polish striker could not help but make a subtle joke regarding the 2019-2020 year when the award was canceled. Lewandowski was likely to win the coveted individual award after scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances.

By Matt_Wiltse
Presentation Of Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has adapted to La Liga like a fish to water, scoring goals with ease. The current Pichichi leader with 9 goals, is also one of the front-runners for the Ballon d’Or trophy due to his performances with Bayern Munich last season. The other leading candidate for the trophy, Karim Benzema, has not had as strong as start to the new season. The Frenchman has been out of form and dealing with niggling injuries, limiting him to just 4 goals in the league.

In an interview with Movistar ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony next week, the Polish striker made a prediction along with a joke on who he believes will win the award. “Benzema is probably one of the favorites, if they don’t cancel it, then he’ll probably win it this year,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski was of course referring to the 2020 award which was cancelled and was in all likelihood going to be awarded to Lewandowski for winning the Champions League and Bundesliga with Bayern Munich while scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances.

