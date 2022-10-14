Raphinha: “If anyone has to be a little careful, it’s Real Madrid”

Barcelona winger and new signing Raphinha spoke to #Vamos on BarcaTV between the Inter Milan and Real Madrid games to discuss Barcelona’s mental state heading into El Clasico.

The Brazilian, who scored the game-winner against Real Madrid in a pre-season Clasico friendly in Las Vegas, taking advantage of an Eder Militao mistake, says the remains confident despite Wednesday night’s Champions League debacle vs Inter Milan which almost all-but-mathematically has knocked the Catalans out of the Champions League group stages.

“I’m a little anxious about the Clásico, but I’m fine with my head,” Raphinha said. “We’re leaders. I’m not saying fear, but if anyone has to be a little careful, it’s them. We’re confident and we’re going to do everything possible to win.”

Raphinha has had a good season for Barcelona so far, and has been one of the best wingers in La Liga.