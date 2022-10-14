Open Thread: 14 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Preparations begin for El Clasico.

After having Wednesday off, Real Madrid returned to training after securing their spot in the Champions League last 16 to begin preparing for El Clasico this weekend. Everyone was present barring Dani Ceballos, Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rüdiger who all trained indoors.

Setback!!

All eye on Lunin. Biggest game of the young goalkeeper’s career.

| Courtois recovering for El Clásico is almost IMPOSSIBLE. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 13, 2022

A little banter never hurt nobody.

️| Lewandowski: “I always remember the 4 goals I scored, before playing against Real Madrid.” @elchiringuitotv #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 13, 2022

️| Raphinha: “El Clásico? We’re the leaders. If there’s a team that needs to be careful, it’s them.” @MovistarFutbol — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 13, 2022

Behind the scenes!!

How did our medical team treat @ToniRuediger last night? pic.twitter.com/rAWTtd9CCB — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 12, 2022

ICYMI: Iker Bravo’s Winning Mentality

In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping recap Castilla’s weekend, discussing everything from Dotor’s impact to Iker Bravo’s winning mentality. Give it a listen.