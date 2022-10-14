 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 14 October 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Preparations begin for El Clasico.

After having Wednesday off, Real Madrid returned to training after securing their spot in the Champions League last 16 to begin preparing for El Clasico this weekend. Everyone was present barring Dani Ceballos, Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rüdiger who all trained indoors.

Setback!!

All eye on Lunin. Biggest game of the young goalkeeper’s career.

A little banter never hurt nobody.

Behind the scenes!!

ICYMI: Iker Bravo’s Winning Mentality

In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping recap Castilla’s weekend, discussing everything from Dotor’s impact to Iker Bravo’s winning mentality. Give it a listen.

