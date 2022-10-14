Camavinga named Golden Boy 2022 finalist

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made the 20-man shortlist to win the 2022 edition of the Golden Boy award, which names the best player under 21 years of age in European football.

Camavinga appeared to be the favorite to win the award a few months ago, but Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham seems to be leading the race for the award after the impressive performances he’s completed for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. Bellingham is also a target for Real Madrid, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Jamal Musiala, Gavi, Fabio Carvalho or Nuno Mendes are also competing for the award, although it looks like this is a two-man competition between Camavinga and Bellingham at this point.

The winner of the award will be public during the month of December, so it will be interesting to see if Camavinga can turn things around to make his case the way Bellingham has done in recent weeks.