Courtois almost ruled out for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois didn’t train with the squad this Friday as he’s still recovering from the sciatica he felt since the last FIFA break. That means that he’s doubtful for Sunday’s match against Barcelona, so his presence is almost ruled out.

Courtois was aiming to return from his injury this weekend and even coach Carlo Ancelotti was very optimistic about his chances of defending Madrid’s goal in El Clasico. However, it looks like the pain on Courtois’ back isn’t gone yet and that he will need more time to heal before he can play again.

Andriy Lunin will be Courtois’ replacement if the Belgian goalkeeper has to miss the match. Lunin lacks the experience in such big games like El Clasico and Courtois’ absence could hurt the team’s chances of earning what would be a crucial win at home against Barcelona.