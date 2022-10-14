Director of France Football says Real Madrid know how to promote their players to win Balon D’or: “They know how this works. It’s no coincidence if it’s the club that has won it the most times,”

In an interview with EFE Agency, the director of France Football, Pascal Ferré spoke about Real Madrid’s ability to generate PR and votes for their players when it comes to winning the Balon D’or.

“Florentino Pérez orchestrates the campaigns well, in a tacit way, without drift, everything he does is authorized.” Ferré said. “There are machines like Real Madrid that are very strong. Their intelligence is that they support a single player. For years it was Cristiano Ronaldo and now it’s Karim Benzema. That prevents the votes from being dispersed.

“They know how this works. It’s no coincidence if it’s the club that has won it the most times.

Ferré also spoke about the incredible rivalry that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had when it comes to Balon D’or count.

“It is a very important award for them,” Ferré explained. “The Ballon d’Or is one of the few things that cannot be bought. That makes them humble in the face of this type of reward, it makes them children.

“There is a lot of talk about the rivalry between Mbappé and Haaland, but neither of them has won the Champions League. At Mbappé’s age, Messi already had two Ballon d’Ors. If they want to establish a similar rivalry they have to start winning big trophies already. Messi and Ronaldo didn’t take so long.”