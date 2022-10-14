Tchouameni: “My first Clasico memory was the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘calma’ celebration at the Camp Nou”

Aurlien Tchouameni is about to play his first Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu and the excitement is palpable. Both teams come in to the game aligned on 22 points at the top of the table. In an interview with Real Madrid TV ahead of the weekend’s clash, the Frenchman was asked about the prospect of playing against Barcelona:

“I’m very happy to play my first clasico at the Bernabeu in front of the Madrid fans. It is a special match, the most important match in the world. Both teams want to win, but we are going to try and do everything to achieve it”

When asked about his first memory of the Clasico, Tchouameni referred back to the year 2012, when he was just 12-years-old. It was the Mourinho-Pep era and the peak of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. Madrid lined up with the likes of Ozil, Di Maria, Pepe, Ramos, Alonso, and Khedira.

“My first memory of the Clásico was the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo asking for calm when scoring at the Camp Nou”, he confessed. Much like Raul’s “shush” celebration in the ‘99/’00 season at the Camp Nou left a symbol for Madridismo, Cristiano’s “calma” celebration nearly a decade later did the same.