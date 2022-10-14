 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Villa on Balon D’or: “Benzema deserves it, but I don’t like individual awards.”

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Former Valencia, Barcelona. Atletico Madrid and Spanish National team striker David Villa spoke to the media in a Clasico event organized by Mahou. Villa gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, and also spoke about the Balon D’or.

“When the results are not good they can affect you but I hope not for the Clasico,” Villa said of Barcelona’s form. “The League is another competition, they are great players and a positive result would change the discontent.

“The dynamics, both positive and negative, are to be taken into account, but in a game like the Clasico we have seen in other years that a team that had been worse off won and another that had been better off lost,”

Villa was also asked whether or not he thinks Karim Benzema deserves to win Balon D’or.

“He deserves it,” Villa said. “But I don’t like individual awards.”

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid