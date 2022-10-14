Managing Madrid Podcast: The Mbappe / Clasico Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Would we swap Vinicius Jr for Kylian Mbappe?

How does the Mbappe saga end?

Should we be worried about Thibaut Courtois’s injury?

Real Madrid’s best backline vs Barcelona

Where to watch El Clasico in Madrid

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)