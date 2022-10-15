Open Thread: 15 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Who would you start?
Massive decision ahead for Carlo on the starting lineup given how well both Fede and Rodrygo have been playing this season. If media reports are to be believed, Fede will be starting up front with Vini and Benz, with Rodrygo to come on a sub potentially. This also means that the starting midfield will look like this. Do ya’ll agree?
❗️Kroos-Tchouaméni-Modrić midfield will start in El Clásico. @marca #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 14, 2022
How can Los Blancos take advantage of this Barcelona team?
Kiyan wrote a brilliant piece that talks about how Real Madrid can attack Barca’s high defensive line and also defend against the heavy wing play that the Catalan team employs. Give it a read.
Still touch and go for Courtois.
Conflicting reports came out yesterday with Marca ruling the player out but then Ancelotti came out and said this.
| Ancelotti: "Courtois has trained today, he has had good sensations. He will have another test tomorrow." @SQuirante— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 14, 2022
Today we should know once and for all.
Now here’s an exciting rumor.
Pretty sure Bayern will ask for 1Billion.
Real Madrid are closely monitoring Alphonso Davies. @marca pic.twitter.com/xiG4zG87AT— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 14, 2022
