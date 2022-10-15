 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 15 October 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Who would you start?

Massive decision ahead for Carlo on the starting lineup given how well both Fede and Rodrygo have been playing this season. If media reports are to be believed, Fede will be starting up front with Vini and Benz, with Rodrygo to come on a sub potentially. This also means that the starting midfield will look like this. Do ya’ll agree?

Poll

Should Rodrygo start or come on as a sub?

view results
  • 0%
    Start
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sub
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you agree with the Kroos Tchouameni Modric midfield?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No (state in the comments the midfield you’d prefer)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

How can Los Blancos take advantage of this Barcelona team?

Kiyan wrote a brilliant piece that talks about how Real Madrid can attack Barca’s high defensive line and also defend against the heavy wing play that the Catalan team employs. Give it a read.

Still touch and go for Courtois.

Conflicting reports came out yesterday with Marca ruling the player out but then Ancelotti came out and said this.

Today we should know once and for all.

Now here’s an exciting rumor.

Pretty sure Bayern will ask for 1Billion.

