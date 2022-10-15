Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Alavés; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid take on Alavés on Sunday at 12:00 CET local time (6:00 am ET). This will be Madrid’s second home match of the season and third league match overall. Currently, Las Blancas are a game behind the others, as their encounter vs. Granadilla was cancelled due to poor weather.

Toril: "Intentar atacar el máximo tiempo posible, jugar en campo contrario, respetando al rival, pero tenemos que conseguir los tres puntos".#LigaF pic.twitter.com/IOwkv33MJC — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) October 14, 2022

Alavés are not a team many will fear; their offensive options are limited and they are one-dimensional in their approach. However, Las Gloriosas look relatively better vs. bigger teams, since their defensive organization is strong and they tend to revert to back five looks. Expect Alavés to bunker in and go route one in an attempt to catch out a sleeping back line.

@luciarh_24: "Con ganas de volver a competir el domingo, de jugar y de volver a estar bien en Liga".#LigaF pic.twitter.com/cvIkK3A1nE — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) October 14, 2022

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Toletti (injury), Corredera (maternity leave)

Toletti is still out injured. Otherwise, Toril has all first-team regulars available. He declined to call up any individuals from the youth side this time out.