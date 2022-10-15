 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Alavés; Liga F

Las Blancas return from the international break.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid v Rosenborg BK - UEFA Women´s Champions League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Preview

Real Madrid take on Alavés on Sunday at 12:00 CET local time (6:00 am ET). This will be Madrid’s second home match of the season and third league match overall. Currently, Las Blancas are a game behind the others, as their encounter vs. Granadilla was cancelled due to poor weather.

Alavés are not a team many will fear; their offensive options are limited and they are one-dimensional in their approach. However, Las Gloriosas look relatively better vs. bigger teams, since their defensive organization is strong and they tend to revert to back five looks. Expect Alavés to bunker in and go route one in an attempt to catch out a sleeping back line.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Toletti (injury), Corredera (maternity leave)

Toletti is still out injured. Otherwise, Toril has all first-team regulars available. He declined to call up any individuals from the youth side this time out.

