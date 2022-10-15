Militao: “We’ve started the season playing well and we’re ready for El Clasico”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao talked to the team’s official website to preview El Clasico against Barcelona, which will be played this Sunday at 16:15 CET.

Militao was optimistic and feels that his team is ready for the challenge.

“We have to be prepared and fully focused at all times because it’s a very special match and anything can happen in the Clásico. The team is ready. We’ve started the season really well and we’re all focused and committed to this game,” said the defender.

The Brazilian player was asked about his ability to make an impact on offense through set pieces.

“Ancelotti has encouraged me to score goals when I get the chance. I kept trying until it came off in the Getafe game,” he added.

He wrapped up his brief interview by sharing his thoughts about the team’s defensive line, which is as deep as it’s been in recent years.

“From a defensive perspective you have to make sure you don’t come under too much pressure, and that way you’re a step closer to victory. We always play with commitment and respect for our teammates in defence. It doesn’t matter who plays, whether it’s Nacho, Militão, Rüdiger or Alaba, we’re well covered. We’re going to give it all we’ve got to win games,” he explained.