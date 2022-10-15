BREAKING: Courtois out for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss El Clasico as he hasn’t recovered from the pain on his sciatica nerve yet. Courtois was hoping to rejoin the squad in training ahead of the game this Saturday, but the pain on his back hasn’t gone away and he will need some more time off.

Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will replace him in the lineup. Lunin has been shaky at times since Courtois had been out, but coach Carlo Ancelotti and his staff will have no other option but to trust in his potential and quality.

Real Madrid’s defensive line will have to complete a solid performance to protect Lunin too, so it will be interesting to see what Ancelotti has in store in terms of his lineup choice. Rudiger, Alaba and Militao are competing for two spots as it seems very likely that Mendy will start on the left side of the defense.