Real Madrid announce squad for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López, Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano

As expected, Antonio Rudiger is available and will be able to play if needed, although he will have to wear a mask to protect the wound he suffered during the match against Shakhtar.

Courtois isn’t ready yet and Lunin will replace him in the lineup, and it will be interesting to see Ancelotti’s decision about his defensive line. Rodrygo and Valverde are competing for the spot on the right wing although it seems likely that Valverde will be the chosen one, with Rodrygo potentially coming off the bench later in the game in a role that suits his game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

