Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 El Clasico: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host FC Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season. Barcelona have the lead in the table but only due to goal average, as both teams are even on points. This could be a decisive game and neither coach will make rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Barcelona are vulnerable on defense but they will still press high up the pitch. Ancelotti will be expected to start Valverde on the right wing and Rodrygo will come off the bench if needed. Real Madrid should try to exploit Barcelona’s lack of a solid transition defense the same way Inter did, but they will also have to be careful with Lewandowski when the ball is in the air if Los Blancos want the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

