Real Madrid vs. Alavés 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid play Alavés today in matchday 5 of Liga F. This will be the former’s third domestic game of the season, as their game vs. Granadilla was cancelled thanks to poor weather and the first week was called off in its entirety due to a referee work stoppage. Madrid will be the massive favorites at home vs. a side that will likely be fighting relegation near the end of the season. However, Alavés have the tools to be frustrating defensively and may force a late decider if things go their way in the first half.

It is worth noting that Las Blancas saw a large number of players feature significantly over the international break — most notably with Spain, as almost every Barcelona player available for selection declined the call up. This could lead to a slow start for Madrid and Toril will have to weigh up the pros and cons of rotating carefully.

How to Watch

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 12:00 CET (6:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel