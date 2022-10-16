 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Alavés; Liga F

Nahikari starts.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid v Rosenborg BK - UEFA Women´s Champions League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid play Alavés today in matchday 5 of Liga F. This will be the former’s third domestic game of the season, as their game vs. Granadilla was cancelled thanks to poor weather and the first week was called off in its entirety due to a referee work stoppage. Madrid will be the massive favorites at home vs. a side that will likely be fighting relegation near the end of the season. However, Alavés have the tools to be frustrating defensively and may force a late decider if things go their way in the first half.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Weir, Lucía, Feller, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Olga, Esther, Lorena, Kathellen, Claudia F., Møller, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

Alavés XI: Jana, C. Auñon, Ohale, Sáez, Garazi, Gema, Míriam, Aby Manou, Carla Morera, Ane Miren, Carrillo

Subs: P. Largue, Elba, Miku, Elene E., Carla Armengol, Sanadri, L. Chamorro

Predicted Formation: 5-4-1

How to Watch

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 12:00 CET (6:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel

