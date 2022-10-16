Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Alavés; Liga F

Real Madrid play Alavés today in matchday 5 of Liga F. This will be the former’s third domestic game of the season, as their game vs. Granadilla was cancelled thanks to poor weather and the first week was called off in its entirety due to a referee work stoppage. Madrid will be the massive favorites at home vs. a side that will likely be fighting relegation near the end of the season. However, Alavés have the tools to be frustrating defensively and may force a late decider if things go their way in the first half.

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Weir, Lucía, Feller, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Olga, Esther, Lorena, Kathellen, Claudia F., Møller, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

Alavés XI: Jana, C. Auñon, Ohale, Sáez, Garazi, Gema, Míriam, Aby Manou, Carla Morera, Ane Miren, Carrillo

Subs: P. Largue, Elba, Miku, Elene E., Carla Armengol, Sanadri, L. Chamorro

Predicted Formation: 5-4-1

How to Watch

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 12:00 CET (6:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel