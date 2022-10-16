Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season. This is clearly the biggest game in world football and both clubs know how relevant it is, even if it’s only a matter of three points. The world will be watching and form, momentum and confidence are almost irrelevant when it comes to these games.

Madrid will be without star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and that absence is as big as it gets given the way he’s performed for the last few seasons. Courtois is the world’s best goalkeeper and having Lunin replacing him against Lewandowski is something that decreases Real Madrid’s odds of earning the three points.

However, Ancelotti’s defensive line is much stronger than Xavi’s, so Madrid might actually have better scoring opportunities that they will have to take advantage of. Barcelona will likely try to keep control of the ball but Real should have counterattacking chances through Vinicius, Benzema and Valverde.

Don’t miss El Clasico!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

