Open Thread: 16 October 2022

Today we go to War!!

Time to raise your eyebrows. Real Madrid have a huge chance to once again go top of the table today if they beat Barcelona at home. The template on how to get the better of the Catalans is out there, they just have to execute. Give it your all men and lets get this victory.

Unfortunately as expected Courtois is out and so a big responsibility lands on the shoulders of young Lunin. Lets all hope he’s up to the task. Here is the squad list for El Clasico.

This man will be making his El Clasico debut.

Throwback to an all time favorite El Clasico moment.

As Mesut Ozil turns 34, take a look at one of his greatest El Clasico assists. The finish was none too bad as well. That goal pretty much sealed La liga that year.

The assist by Mesut Ozil and the goal by Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/9jsBKpfDnA — Martial ✝️ (@RmaOzil23) October 15, 2022

Who knows, could happen again dare I say.