Open Thread: 16 October 2022

El Clasico Edition of The Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Training Session Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Today we go to War!!

Time to raise your eyebrows. Real Madrid have a huge chance to once again go top of the table today if they beat Barcelona at home. The template on how to get the better of the Catalans is out there, they just have to execute. Give it your all men and lets get this victory.

Unfortunately as expected Courtois is out and so a big responsibility lands on the shoulders of young Lunin. Lets all hope he’s up to the task. Here is the squad list for El Clasico.

This man will be making his El Clasico debut.

Throwback to an all time favorite El Clasico moment.

As Mesut Ozil turns 34, take a look at one of his greatest El Clasico assists. The finish was none too bad as well. That goal pretty much sealed La liga that year.

Who knows, could happen again dare I say.

