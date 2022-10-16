CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

As expected, Ancelotti has decided to go all in with his lineup knowing that this is a very important match. The schedule is getting busier and there are some players who might feel some fatigue, but none of that matters when these two teams face each other.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/16/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

