Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3 - 1 Barcelona; 2022 El Clasico

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and Rodrygo Goes. It was a team victory with stand out individual performances from players like Militao, Kroos, and Valverde.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7: Never truly challenged by the Barcelona attack. Had a few good saves on long distance shots from Raphinha. Was quick to distribute with the ball at his feet, but was arguably too quick to hit the needless long ball.

Dani Carvajal—8.5: Near foot-perfect defensively. Ran tirelessly to press up the field, hedged centrally to make vital interceptions, and managed well 1 v 1 against Dembele.

Eder Militao—9: Fantastic game from the Brazilian. Militao went from having a very shaky end to last season to now performing at a world class level. He’s been a monster to start the season. Defended immaculately vs Lewandowski.

David Alaba—7: Alongside Mendy on the left, kept the Barca right flank of Raphinha, De Jong, Roberto, and Lewandowski quiet.

Ferland Mendy—7: Had a lapse in concentration late in the game that allowed Ferran Torres and Barcelona to pull one back. Otherwise, was very strong both offensively and defensively. Was comfortable on the ball in advanced positions and defended well vs Rapinha. Bonus was the welcome gift he gave Gavi to the game via a body to the chest.

Tchouameni—6: Tasked with man-marking Pedri rather than playing as the pivot. Stuck to his defensive duties well and kept it simple in possession.

Toni Kroos—10: The best player on the pitch both offensively and defensively. Created the first goal after playing through Sergio Busquets challenge, recovered the ball 8 times, completed 5 tackles, and orchestrated the midfield.

Luka Modric—8: His class was sprinkled throughout the game. Be it a little back-heel to beat two players or deft body feint to bewilder Lewandowski and create space.

Fede Valverde—9: Loves a goal vs Barcelona and scored a screamer from outside the box. Hounded Balde all match and outpaced whoever was on the flank.

Vinicius Junior—6: A complete mismatch in the first half vs Sergi Roberto. Played through on the opening goal and his chip was saved by Ter Stegen but ultimately fell to Benz for the goal.

Karim Benzema—6.5: Scored the opening goal of the match and netted another early in the second half that was ultimately ruled out by VAR.

Substitutions:

Camavinga—6: Brought in when the game was more open and chaotic. Won both of his ground duels.

Rodrygo Goes—8: Only had 10 minutes to play, but made the most of it. Took on Eric Garcia inside the box, earned a penalty (awarded by VAR), and then stepped up to dispatch with perfection.

Marco Asensio—N/A: Late substitution for Karim Benzema.

Toni Rudiger—N/A: Late substitution for Dani Carvajal.