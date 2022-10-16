Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 1 Barcelona Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

The magical atmosphere at the Bernabeu

Peculiar post-game quotes from Xavi Hernandez

Carlo Ancelotti’s analysis of the game

Toni Kroos masterclass

Starting XIs for both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Tactics from both sides

The performances of Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao, Andriy Lunin, and more

Rodrygo Goes stepping up

Controversies

Joan Laporta hitting up the referee’s locker room

And a ton more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)