Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Obliterate Alavés

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Alavés.
Talking points:
- International break effects
- Real Madrid’s surprisingly fast start
- Alavés’ tactics and style of play
- Poor set-piece defending
- What Madrid got wrong after conceding
- Where there is still room for growth
- Las Blancas’ intense high press
- Alavés’ key failure in build-up
- Caroline Weir turning it up from nowhere
- Alavés’ abysmal defending and weakness on the right flank
- Esther’s hat-trick off the bench and new record
- Tere’s great display
- Møller looking good in a central role again
- Weir’s greatness and Ballon d’Or prospects
- Nahikari’s performance
- Looking ahead to the UWCL and a blockbuster game vs. Levante
- And more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...