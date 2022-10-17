Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Obliterate Alavés

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Alavés.

Talking points:

International break effects

Real Madrid’s surprisingly fast start

Alavés’ tactics and style of play

Poor set-piece defending

What Madrid got wrong after conceding

Where there is still room for growth

Las Blancas’ intense high press

Alavés’ key failure in build-up

Caroline Weir turning it up from nowhere

Alavés’ abysmal defending and weakness on the right flank

Esther’s hat-trick off the bench and new record

Tere’s great display

Møller looking good in a central role again

Weir’s greatness and Ballon d’Or prospects

Nahikari’s performance

Looking ahead to the UWCL and a blockbuster game vs. Levante

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)