GOD’S PLAN: 16 October 2022

What an El Clasico showing by the Bernabeu Boys and the fans in La Casa Blanca. Although we’ve heard clamoring of the new Barca era all summer, Real Madrid yet again reminded La Liga and world football who the Los Reyes De España y Europa y Todo El Mundo truly are! Clean goals by Fede and Benz capped with a pen by Rodrygo captured a crucial 3 points in our quest to win La Liga.

We are so blessed. pic.twitter.com/XwjuCXbnDY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 16, 2022

Fede Fever (trademarked by yours truly) continues with another inspiring performance by Federico Valverde. It’s taken far too long but it appears that global football is finally seeing the greatness of this Madrid talent.

Fede Valverde top 3 in the world right now — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 16, 2022

